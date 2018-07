Knots

Who you are not seldom rises

beyond midnight’s

sum: one strand thrown over

another, looped through

and pulled taut, achieving

tension and a sour taste

at the back of your throat.

Everyone believes this

doesn’t bleed. I lock the

windows, draw the shades,

twist the cord. Even distracted,

nothing comes undone.

“Knots” first appeared here in June 2016.