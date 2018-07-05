Political Haibun
The wind knows impermanence but does not trust it.
Dependent upon atmospheric pressure, absorption
and rotation, who can blame the wind? We, too,
lend ourselves illusions, only to barter them away.
Three miles for a beer. Seven seconds for a fresh look.
A dollar extended for every five stolen. Empathy,
but only for the wealthy. Electing liars to office,
we justify our actions with more untruths. Nothing
improves. Even the quality of lies diminishes.
yellowed grass bending
under the sun’s weight
god’s will, they say
Truth, freely spoken. Happy 4th 🙂
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thanks, Steve.
LikeLike
“Even the quality of lies diminishes” is perhaps the bleakest, most incisive commentary I have seen on the current administration. So little intelligence and depth, even in Trump’s dishonesty.
LikeLiked by 6 people
And no matter how outrageous or false, his followers believe. Or choose to ignore the blatant dishonesty. I don’t know which is worse.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Weep for us.
LikeLiked by 1 person
There are those days!
LikeLike
The down side of freedom. What’s mine is mine and what’s yours is mine as well…
Bold Faced is what we called it!! Very good piece!
dwight
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks, Dwight. Happy 4th!
LikeLiked by 1 person
You too!
LikeLike
“Even the quality of lies diminishes” well put!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Alas, that seems to be where we are these days.
LikeLike
Sadly true. In Germany these days the government is making power moves on the backs of immigrants to hold on to the Status Quo and placate nationalist forces , it is a farce.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sounds all too familiar.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Very insightful and thoughtful this Independence Day. “god’s will, they say” is a sad punctionation
LikeLiked by 1 person
A sad punctuation, indeed!
LikeLike
Thanks for an interesting take on politics and politicians nowadays. Lies become truth if they are constantly repeated loud enough and go unquestioned. Have a great day.
LikeLiked by 2 people
They don’t become truth, but they’re accepted as such, or at the least, as you say, go unquestioned. Strange times!
LikeLike
To govern is to lie… unfortunately, a maxim that will be a legacy of these times.
LikeLiked by 1 person
No kidding. Ugh.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I was just reading some quotes from a religious debate in an Iowa city about immigrants… if Trump wasn’t right, “He” wouldn’t have let him be elected, one man was saying…(K)
LikeLike
Chilling
LikeLike