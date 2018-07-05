Political Haibun

Political Haibun

The wind knows impermanence but does not trust it.
Dependent upon atmospheric pressure, absorption
and rotation, who can blame the wind? We, too,
lend ourselves illusions, only to barter them away.
Three miles for a beer. Seven seconds for a fresh look.
A dollar extended for every five stolen. Empathy,
but only for the wealthy. Electing liars to office,
we justify our actions with more untruths. Nothing
improves. Even the quality of lies diminishes.

yellowed grass bending

under the sun’s weight

god’s will, they say

21 thoughts on "Political Haibun

  2. “Even the quality of lies diminishes” is perhaps the bleakest, most incisive commentary I have seen on the current administration. So little intelligence and depth, even in Trump’s dishonesty.

  9. I was just reading some quotes from a religious debate in an Iowa city about immigrants… if Trump wasn’t right, “He” wouldn’t have let him be elected, one man was saying…(K)

