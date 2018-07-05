Political Haibun

The wind knows impermanence but does not trust it.

Dependent upon atmospheric pressure, absorption

and rotation, who can blame the wind? We, too,

lend ourselves illusions, only to barter them away.

Three miles for a beer. Seven seconds for a fresh look.

A dollar extended for every five stolen. Empathy,

but only for the wealthy. Electing liars to office,

we justify our actions with more untruths. Nothing

improves. Even the quality of lies diminishes.

yellowed grass bending

under the sun’s weight

god’s will, they say