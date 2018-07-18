Chipotle
Sometimes it pauses and the light
translates what we’ve lost,
momentarily framing the taste
entering our bodies through
mouth and nose and eye,
the knowledge of dissolution
enhanced. One bite
and it all returns: fire, peat,
water, the retracted
flesh become another’s
endeavor, as if giving form
to the world of air.
Without remorse,
we steal its most intimate self.
“Chipotle” first appeared here in January 2015.
My mouth is watering…I eat so much/many of these I may start to look like them. How extraordinary to find do much in something so small! You, Mr. “O”, are a master!
Thank you, Linda! I do love these peppers.
‘So much’
🙂
