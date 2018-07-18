Chipotle

Sometimes it pauses and the light

translates what we’ve lost,

momentarily framing the taste

entering our bodies through

mouth and nose and eye,

the knowledge of dissolution

enhanced. One bite

and it all returns: fire, peat,

water, the retracted

flesh become another’s

endeavor, as if giving form

to the world of air.

Without remorse,

we steal its most intimate self.

“Chipotle” first appeared here in January 2015.