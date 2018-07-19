Ode to Being Placed on Hold

The music rarely

entertains,

but I find

peace between

the notes,

sometimes,

and embrace

the notion that

I’ve been inserted

in that peculiar

capsule between

speech and the

void, imagining

myself somewhere,

floating, free

of care and

gravity,

beer can

satellites

orbiting my head,

with bites of

pungent cheeses

and baguette

circling in

their wake,

a gift, you see,

like rain in

August or

a warm voice

saying hello.

* * *

“Ode to Being Placed on Hold” was drafted during the Tupelo Press 30-30 marathon in August 2015. Many thanks to Mary “marso” of the blog “marsowords” who sponsored and provided the title. The poem has also appeared here several times.