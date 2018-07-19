Ode to Being Placed on Hold
The music rarely
entertains,
but I find
peace between
the notes,
sometimes,
and embrace
the notion that
I’ve been inserted
in that peculiar
capsule between
speech and the
void, imagining
myself somewhere,
floating, free
of care and
gravity,
beer can
satellites
orbiting my head,
with bites of
pungent cheeses
and baguette
circling in
their wake,
a gift, you see,
like rain in
August or
a warm voice
saying hello.
* * *
“Ode to Being Placed on Hold” was drafted during the Tupelo Press 30-30 marathon in August 2015. Many thanks to Mary “marso” of the blog “marsowords” who sponsored and provided the title. The poem has also appeared here several times.
it is an interesting place to find oneself, and i love your ode to it
Thanks, Beth. I’m not sure which I dislike listening to more – the muzak or advertisements. Both are so annoying.
Brilliant musing on a situation we can all recognise
I’m always pleased when these situations are brief, but they seldom are. 🙂
Do you entertain notions of draining those satellites while waiting? The cheese goes well with crusty baguette…and the muse moves on to mush music whist – in another time when phones had cords and clunked the temptation to play overwhelmed: I will take the repast under advisement instead of my usual surl. Thanks, Robert. ‘Twas enough to keep me from opening with a quatrain of tanka at the Magnolia Square fountain, to which I now repair…but only after swiping you work for my second-blog “Commentary, Outrages…” Thanks. Again.
Believe me, I have drained a few while waiting…
And sometimes during, I confess.
The best time!
Truly, a sick m(an)ind!
Oh, yes.
This makes me smile, Robert. That’s a good thing for a poem to do.
Thanks, Thomas. Much appreciated.
you make it more like being “on free”;))
Ha! Thank you, Von.
I have to be honest when I first saw the title I thought, “Who wants to make an ode about this?” and found it quite funny until when I started reading the poem and saw how enriching it is! Keep up the great work.
Well, I never would have written the poem had the title not been thrust upon me. 🙂 Thanks very much for your kind words.
Thank you, Cyndi. And thanks for reblogging!
I could interpret this poem to be a metaphor for those times in your life like when you are awaiting a new phase or chapter to your life. For me, It’s being through with school and waiting for that next phase and sometimes, feeling as if the wait is going to last forever, as if I’ve been placed on hold, unsure of what life will tell me when it finally picks up the phone.
Life is full of those waiting phases!
Brilliant Robert I can relate to this feeling
I think we’ve all been there. Too often!
I just swear, and hope again that whoever invented phone trees and Muzak holds is rotting — to Muzak — in Hell. But I admire your more mature spiritual approach.
great way to deal with it!
I do like this poem – such a wonderful way of describing being on hold.
If you can create a super poem with the thought of being on hold as the inspiration, I have nothing but admiration for you sir :O)
I used to hate them. But nowadays I see the benefits of this limbo. A little like riding an empty elevator with music playing. In our super-fast world we can use every break we can get. Great piece!
