Aftermath

rust. Being one phase of corruption, a matter of

resolve. When I surrender, the implication is of giving

over, moving above, allowance. Delivering despite

the steady flaking away at what colors me intact.

The quiet evening had lulled me to this inevitability:

when oxides subsume the original metal, the expansion

may result in catastrophe. Yesterday’s arc, tomorrow’s

trial. Failure’s bloom.

* * *

“Aftermath” first appeared in the print publication Sheepshead Review. Thank you to Audrey Schultz and staff for taking this poem.