Roast Chicken (recording)

“Roast Chicken” was first published in Kindle Magazine in December 2015, and also appeared in Gossamer: An Anthology of Contemporary World Poetry.

Roast Chicken

Contemplating the afterlife of birds,

I empty the carcass. My wife

offers rosemary sprigs,

which I stuff into the cavity

with whole garlic cloves

and seared lemon halves,

and then I compact it by tucking

the wings under and pushing

one leg through a slit in the other,

lessening the surface. One might

debate the shape of a bird’s

soul, the sanctity of structure

and limitation, of ritual and

the weight of fire’s gifts in

human brain development,

but trussing is essential

to the goal of proper

temperature attainment.

I pat it dry, sprinkle kosher salt

on the skin, put it in the oven,

set the timer for an hour, pour wine.

Following custom, we eat

without saying grace.

Piece by tender piece, it descends.