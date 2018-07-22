The Underbelly of This Seam

Slides beneath your gaze, unnoticed,

but the joining satisfies that particular

urge, combining two separates

into one whole, creating this new

piece. I thumb the string on every fourth

beat, anchor the cloth, pull it taut, and stitch.

What better material than air and silence?

Yesterday’s tune, tomorrow’s silk?

A fine breath zigzagged down the edge – frayed

lines, beneath, on the other side, testifying

to the struggles of the unseen. I exhale,

strike another note. You hum something new.

* * *

“The Underbelly of This Seam” was drafted during the August 2016 Tupelo Press 30/30 Challenge. Many thanks to Ursula, who sponsored the poem and provided the title.