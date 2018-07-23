Trigger Warning: This poem, from the viewpoint of a serial killer, is the creepiest thing I’ve ever written. After reading it, my wife said “I’m not sure I want to share a bed with the man who wrote this.”

Henry Lee Remembers Grandmother’s Garden

I smile and recall the sparrows,

wings separated from their torsos

and nailed to the cedar fence

like so many unachieved desires,

an occasional feather ruffling

in the breeze, simulating flight, their power now all mine to savor.

Art begins in the heart’s

crotch, compresses through the ribcage and up the vertebrae, drills through

the skull, directly behind the eyes,

emerging as idea, as will or compulsion. Or release. I loved those birds,

pulling them apart, arranging their

pieces by odor. How, rising from dirty little mounds, their outstretched

feet squeezed the air from my

lungs, sharp bursts scattering into the sun’s evening gore. I have

attained no higher state in the years

since that day. While the flies and one lone wasp buzzed happily around me,

proof that wings claim neither heaven

nor earth, that godness lies within, I lay there in the splendor

of the torn and detached, among

heads and crops, my fingers caked black and stiff, wondering which

treasures, what other

sweetness the week would bring.

* * *

“Henry Lee Remembers Grandmother’s Garden” first appeared in Taos Journal of International Poetry & Art in February 2017. I’m grateful for editors Catherine Strisik and Veronica Golos for featuring my work in their journal.

I’d read an article on what not to write about – reminiscences of grandmothers, gardens, birds and so forth – and couldn’t resist inserting those elements into a poem. The editor who wrote the article rejected an earlier draft of the poem…