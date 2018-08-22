Flowers
How they share our
desires, shape
our days.
Passion to hope,
fingertips to
lips. Some bud
easily, others
struggle. A little
water, light, a kind
voice. Sometimes so
little achieves
so much. Yesterday’s
sunflower droops on
the sill. Today’s promise
arrives with rain.
“Flowers” last appeared on the blog in July 2017.
arrives with rain. ☔❤love this
LikeLiked by 2 people
Glad you liked it. Thank you.
LikeLike
“Sometimes so
little achieves
so much” ❤
LikeLiked by 2 people
That’s been my experience! 🙂
LikeLiked by 2 people
Nice 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
A superbly delicate poem
LikeLike