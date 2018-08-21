Recording of “I Have Answers”

I Have Answers
But the questions remain.
A little pepper, some salt,
butter. Our rosemary needs pruning
and the music’s too loud
to hear. The lizard basks in sunlight
eight minutes old, but I forget to ask
what else we need. Or want. Just this,
she says. Red, like your favorite sky,
the in-between, the misplaced one.
“I Have Answers” is included in From Every Moment a Second. Available at Amazon.Com and Here
Haunting, in both forms….
Thanks, Cate, as always.
🦎🌞
With magnificent answers like yours, who needs questions?
The questions never go away!
Reblogged this on On My Feet and commented:
I love the fragmented-specificity of this poem. At once intimate and mysterious.
And beautiful.
Thank you for reblogging!
