The Geography of Silence

1. Laundry drooping at midday.

2. She dreams off-key, in pastels.

3. With misunderstanding comes anger.

4. Mata! Mata! Again!

5. Ashes crossing the ocean.

6. Sweat, and the taste of separation.

7. Reaching for past moons, she cries.

8. Death’s shade.

9. Rice.

10. Self-sacrifice, the centered gift.

11. Inward, always. Inward.

“The Geography of Silence” last appeared here in April 2017.