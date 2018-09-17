No One Knows
There, the dream of flying
cars, and the next,
tumbling through soft
glass, inconsiderate and
hopeful as a child
on his birthday,
hands outstretched, waiting.
Unsmiling. You might ask
where this story turns,
whether the glass reconstitutes
or the car crashes,
reminders of a childhood
reconsidered and the simplest
truth, which is no one knows.
“No One Knows” was first published in The Pangolin Review in March 2018.
Great piece of writing.
Thank you very much.
Tumbling through soft glass? This is a dream I’m perhaps overdue …
Outstretched hands, waiting, unsmiling stirs up multiple recalls. And in most of them, indeed, no one knows exactly what’s happening (though everyone has their disparate opinions!).
Oh, those opinions!
Much to think about here. Life unfolds, each moment explaining/confusing the previous/next. Even as children, are we just along for the ride, or do we determine our direction?
I think I’m hitching a long ride…
Dreamily, poignantly, thought-provoking
Thank you, Derrick
Aah yessss, wonderful! When coming back to start reading blogs again, yours was one of the ones I was looking forward to the most! ❤
Well-executed. Must agree whole-eyedly with Arbie (comment above) – I do so enjoy juxtapositions and you craft them so well. Even when pressed – hard or hardly – my hands take keyboard and insist we stop for a breath by O at the Edges.
