Nocturne with a Line after Kees
I close my eyes and see nothing but rain.
And after, take pity
for what turns beyond sight: the wretched
flower, a hiss from the road. Last night the wind
stole sleep from my body,
leaving me alone, wordless, listening
for her next breath. An alchemist,
I transmute the memories of old wounds laid open.
*****
This first appeared in Ijagun Poetry Journal, in December 2013.
I transmute the memories of old wounds laid open.
Beautiful ending. Greetings!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, Alex.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Alchemist indeed – your poems transmute mere words into recognition of inner winds.
I savor this rare state: “alone, wordless, listening”
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thanks, Jazz. It is a rare state, indeed.
LikeLiked by 1 person
There is both beauty and sadness in these words, tangible. Lovely
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you. Life is a constant mix of both.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“I close my eyes and see nothing but rain…” another great line.
LikeLiked by 1 person
A misremembered line from Weldon Kees… His ended “all I see is rain.” Oh, the difference between all and nothing!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yours is the better line, as far as I am concerned. The implication of selective blindness (nothing) versus selective sight (all) implies a certain amount or lack of choice. This gives your line more poetic power as a subject in the kingdom of nature’s whim. There is no running from sky water…
LikeLike
I really liked the idea of the wind stealing seep from your body! A very good description of what happens. Laying awake is not good for your marriage!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s very annoying!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I can imagine!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Beautiful🌹
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you!
LikeLike
You are a fine writer Robert 🙂
LikeLike