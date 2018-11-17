Poem Nominated for a Pushcart

My poem, “Year’s End,” which is included in my micro-chapbook Only This, has been nominated for a Pushcart Prize. Only This is available via free download from Origami Poems Project. Thank you to Jan and Kevin Keough for this honor!
Year’s End
If I lose myself in breathing,
will the air forgive my forgetfulness?
This oak, too, will stand long after
the last train exits the tunnel.
I worry that my friend may never
clamber past his lowest ambition.
Different and unabated, our words
now stumble over themselves.
Every night forms a morning somewhere:
each year, combined in our shared darkness.
* * *
This is the second of your poems to be so nominated recently, isn’t it, Bob? Wonderful and well-deserved.
Thanks, Cate. It’s actually the third! I got sidetracked and neglected to mention the first. An incredible honor to have been so nominated.
Wonderful, Robert! Congratulations!
Thanks, Merril! I never imagined…
Congratulations, Robert!
Thank you, Sarah.
