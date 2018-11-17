Poem Nominated for a Pushcart

My poem, “Year’s End,” which is included in my micro-chapbook Only This, has been nominated for a Pushcart Prize. Only This is available via free download from Origami Poems Project. Thank you to Jan and Kevin Keough for this honor!

Year’s End

If I lose myself in breathing,

will the air forgive my forgetfulness?

This oak, too, will stand long after

the last train exits the tunnel.

I worry that my friend may never

clamber past his lowest ambition.

Different and unabated, our words

now stumble over themselves.

Every night forms a morning somewhere:

each year, combined in our shared darkness.

* * *