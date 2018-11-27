Editor’s Choice poem up at Vita Brevis. Posted on November 27, 2018 by robert okaji I’m honored that editor Brian Geiger of Vita Brevis has republished my poem “Bone Music” as an editor’s choice selection. Share this:TwitterFacebookGoogleTumblrPinterestLike this:Like Loading... Related
congrats!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, Nancie!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Congratulations Robert!
LikeLike
Thank you, John.
LikeLike
Great poem. I really enjoyed it.
LikeLike
Thanks very much! So glad you enjoyed it.
LikeLike
Congratulations! Excellent.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, Chris.
LikeLike
It is a gorgeous piece, Roger, each line linger-worthy. Congratulations!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, Tanya!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sumptuous
LikeLike
Congratulations! That’s an amazing achievement.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you!
LikeLike
Congratulations!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, Jina!
LikeLiked by 1 person