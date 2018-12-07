Recording of “The Draft”

The Draft

All memories ignite, he says, recalling
the odor of accelerants and charred

friends. Yesterday I walked to the sea
and looking into its deep crush

sensed something unseen washing
out, between tides and a shell-cut foot,

sand and the gull’s drift, or the early names
I assign to faces. This is not sadness.

Somewhere the called numbers meet.

“The Draft” first appeared in Taos Journal of International Poetry & Art.

4 thoughts on "Recording of "The Draft"

  1. This resonates – “gone” relative to current dimension – anyone’s essence never not somewhere – though I may not be able to touch them bodily, I sense they are “out there”. I am not afraid of my own eventual pull from this realm into another – re-mingling with those previously departed. Although I also suspect the next is no more permanent than the current – that some I’d love to meet up with again will have already left for yet another dimension. Perhaps this is all a party game to ensure we continually meet new souls thus continually expand our own? Perhaps we are all parts of a bigger universal soul?

    Nicely read. Probably you were thinking of ones drafted into military. Thanks for leaving mental wiggle space to interpret beyond specifics.

