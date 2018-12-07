Recording of “The Draft”

The Draft

All memories ignite, he says, recalling

the odor of accelerants and charred

friends. Yesterday I walked to the sea

and looking into its deep crush

sensed something unseen washing

out, between tides and a shell-cut foot,

sand and the gull’s drift, or the early names

I assign to faces. This is not sadness.

Somewhere the called numbers meet.

“The Draft” first appeared in Taos Journal of International Poetry & Art.