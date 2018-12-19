Hey, Looks Like I’ve Won a Poetry Contest

My poem “A Further Response from the Hornet’s Nest” was awarded first place in Panoply’s inaugural poetry contest. I’m still stunned from the news. Many thanks to editors  Ryn Holmes, Jeff Santosuosso and Andrea Walker for this honor!

52 thoughts on “Hey, Looks Like I’ve Won a Poetry Contest

