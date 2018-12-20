Flame
Drifting, she passes through the frame.
Reshapes borders, edges.
The way smoke scribes a letter in the sky with
gases and particulates. Intractable. Impermanent.
But not like a risen corpse
yet to accept its body’s stilling, or
the flooded creek’s waters taking
a house and the family within. Some things
are explainable. This morning you drained
the sink, and thunder set off a neighbor’s alarm.
From every moment, a second emerges.
Picture a man lighting a candle where a home once stood.
* * *
“Flame” is included in my chapbook, From Every Moment a Second, available for order via Amazon.com and Finishing Line Press.
Wow!
Thank you, B!
Overall nice as usual. Dig the ending.
Thank you, Don.
I have been waiting for someone to use the word particulates… for selfish reasons. It is used in my poem, a little encouragement.
“a little encouragement
particulates through you
like a reason to live…”
Thus, have I been encouraged. Thanks!
It’s a great word – feels good in the mouth! I may have used it in one other poem, but it seems a difficult one to use. 🙂
So much of anyone’s life experience is “Intractable. Impermanent.” – memories certainly are not to be relied on, not reproducible. The context here of flame where once a house is powerful because houses DO wash away, and because it conveys impermanence of just about everything one might get attached to. A truly potent poem!
When I was young, the concept of impermanence didn’t really resonate. Now, I see evidence of it daily. This was sparked, at least in part, by the flood in Wimberley a few years ago.
Wimberley recall (emotions if not details) “flooded” me while reading this …
More current, the California fires …
But little things fit the same pattern.
Yes, these events are timeless, sad to say.
The trick lies in accepting that impermanence without losing your investment in the details resulting in that moment.
It gets easier to accept as the years roll by.
Oh, this is just beautiful!
Thank you, Holly.
a pleasure!
Along with impermanence, this poem speaks to me of the inevitability of disillusionment, which often embodies its own sort of awesome, even catastrophic beauty. Wonder in dashed hopes, in loss, in what vitality can and does rise out of the ashes, even alongside the ghost’s acceptance of its stilling corpse… This poem has always taken my breath away, but I’d never considered until this reading what it also gives… Brilliant!
Pushing through that disillusionment can offer a glimpse of what may rise from the ashes. Oh, the possibilities!
Mesmeric as a flame can be
