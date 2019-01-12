Scarecrow Takes a Holiday

Having neither organs nor neural impulses,

I no longer ask why or how I hear and smell,

taste and see, feel. This morning I woke

to magpie song and onion breeze, in

a body not mine, yet mine, at peace

on Jeju Island, far from my crows, yet

still among friends singing the same

language. I know this: home lives

within, and no matter where we travel,

it rides with us. Like the man who

spoke to me, bald, bearded, a pale

foreigner in this land, comfortable

here, at home. He listened for my reply,

but unfortunately I’d not been given

a mouth, and my words dropped to the

ground and were rolled away by

beetles before he noticed them.

Perhaps I should have written a note,

but he wished to gamble and how

could I refuse? I am hollow, but not

empty, whole, yet not complete,

away but here. He took a coin

from his pocket, flipped it. I saw…

A response to Daniel Paul Marshall’s “Scarecrow Travels (after Robert Okaji)”

This first appeared in May 2017.