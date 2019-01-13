Waiting for the Shakuhachi, I Practice with What I Have

The tone feels round on shorter bottles,

which more closely resemble my shape.

Longnecks pitch lower, while the emptied

pinot requires more controlled air flow.

My grooved fingers fumble in their

search for meaning. I know this silence,

but that one requires more study.

Cool air stumbles in

through the trees.

Ah, autumn’s return.

This first appeared on The Zen Space. Thank you, Marie Marshall, for publishing my work!