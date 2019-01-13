Waiting for the Shakuhachi, I Practice with What I Have
The tone feels round on shorter bottles,
which more closely resemble my shape.
Longnecks pitch lower, while the emptied
pinot requires more controlled air flow.
My grooved fingers fumble in their
search for meaning. I know this silence,
but that one requires more study.
Cool air stumbles in
through the trees.
Ah, autumn’s return.
This first appeared on The Zen Space. Thank you, Marie Marshall, for publishing my work!
“Waiting For The Shakuhachi” is the perfect name for your ensuing post – Pulitzer Prize biography!
LikeLiked by 2 people
It seems to be the metaphor for my life!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Curious … the Shakuhachi having since arrived, and you having since spent time with it, … has this enhanced what you can do with bottles?
LikeLiked by 1 person
My proficiency at emptying them hasn’t improved at all, but I can live with that!
LikeLike