After Reading That Dogs Relieve Themselves in Alignment with the Earth’s Magnetic Field, I Observe and Take Notes
Perhaps Ozymandias is an anomaly. He shows no
preference for the north-south axis while pooping,
and may hedge his bets slightly to the east when
urinating, especially at twilight. Clara the miniature
Schnauzer, ever Germanic in her manner, preferred
true north, always, while blind, deaf, humpbacked
Maury pointed his rear right leg forward, to the south.
Jackboy the cattledog was an omnidirectional reliever,
as is the Chihuahua, Apollonia, although she twists and
snaps at blinking fireflies in mid-squat, never connecting
with the dancing, lighted beetles. I do not recall the
bulldog’s habits, but Scotch trended towards the untidy
in all else, and expended as little energy as possible,
often leaning against the house while peeing on it. I
cannot say which direction my next scientific inquiry
will take, but I will, as always, follow the dogs’ lead.
This poem last appeared here in December 2017, and was written during the August 2016 Tupelo Press 30-30 Challenge. Many thanks to Susan Nefzger for sponsoring the poem. She is NOT to blame for the title or the contents of the poem…
I remember this one! I paid close attention to our Labrador for several days after reading this. She’s my first dog since my teen years (totally nonobservant) so a sample of 1. No good for research, but a fun curiosity. There is consistency in which parts of the yard, but best I can discern the only other consistency is in the preceding spinning (and even that varies in direction, sometimes changing mid-spin). She makes pooping a bit of an improvised dance. Perhaps she would align with the earth’s magnetic fields if given wide open leeway … and not already desperate by the time someone opens the door …
I would not want to rely on my dogs’ pooping patterns to navigate through a wilderness. Or my driveway, for that matter! 😀
Our border collie, Megan, was a victim of the terrain, always facing uphill in our yard.
Ah, that would be a problem!
My dog pees frequently but I have no idea which direction… just so long as he misses my foot.
That is the most important direction – away from you!
Omgggggg….hillarious I love it Robert he he
So pleased you like it! Thank you!
My memories of Tobin, a Blue-Healer sheep-dog, Ming the the wonder-dog, a Pomeranian, and Lily , a Maltese, Shiatsu, Silky Terrier Cross, was a pure Love-Dog, are fading. My note taking and recording of their habits have now eluded me…… probably time for another furry friend…….. Being a dog lover I adored your poem Robert
I must admit that I never really observed their pooping habits before reading the article. But now I observe. 🙂
