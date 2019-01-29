Glass with Memory
When I remember you
glass comes to mind,
but nothing so transparent
as an unclothed thought
or warmth trickling in
through the pipes or
under the haze of
the second night’s sheet,
no two alike except
in appearance, but under
the lamp’s unconscious glare
I find warmth spreading
across the hard surface,
telling me all is
not lost, that smoothness
persists beyond our reflection.
“Glass with Memory” made its first appearance on the blog in February 2017.
Another beauty, Bob!
Thanks, Lynne!
Well, I’ll just take this opportunity to say how much I loved “Baking Bread” too(finally got my Ristau copies). Your lyrical abilities with these shorter poems is awesome – it’s like being serenaded!
I would love to have heard Jack Kerouac reciting this. His cadence, with Steve Allen playing piano underneath, would be an interesting performance.
this is really pretty
As with memories, this stirs more questions than answers … yet a sensuality that somehow comforts.
Just beautiful, thank you for writing and sharing it
