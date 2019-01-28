On Air Conditioning

Posted on by

 

 On Air Conditioning

The man who owns everything wants more.

Another offers his sandwich,
accepting grace with a smile.

Like vapor condensing in a coil
to remove heat from the air.
Difficult to comprehend.

Harder to live.

 

 

11 thoughts on “On Air Conditioning

  1. Interesting focus on air conditioning …
    So … offer Trump a sandwich? When he demands a wall? What might be in such a sandwich?
    (I’ll read this again later, when less distracted by those manipulative … those I wish would condense inside a contained coil, yielding the rest of us more livable air.)

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

  6. I close my eyes and hear this iny our voice. Then, I stop breathing so I can listen deeper. Then, I sigh and think,” one day I’ll write like this.”

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.