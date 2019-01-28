On Air Conditioning
The man who owns everything wants more.
Another offers his sandwich,
accepting grace with a smile.
Like vapor condensing in a coil
to remove heat from the air.
Difficult to comprehend.
Harder to live.
Like this:
Like Loading...
Related
Interesting focus on air conditioning …
So … offer Trump a sandwich? When he demands a wall? What might be in such a sandwich?
(I’ll read this again later, when less distracted by those manipulative … those I wish would condense inside a contained coil, yielding the rest of us more livable air.)
LikeLiked by 1 person
It would have to be a big sandwich. Huge. The best. Made by all the smartest people. And then…
LikeLiked by 1 person
If only the 99% could win on pure numbers. Unfortunately, the 1% have their own numbers on their side. It’s an unfavorable climate we have in these times.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The decks remain stacked!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Always a breath of fresh air 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks, Steve.
LikeLike
And meanwhile in Australia, uncomprehending the nature of climate breakdown, the air conditioning just keeps getting turned up consuming ever more fossil fuel power. Stunning short-sightedness.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It is a conundrum. I do not want to live without my air conditioner here in Texas.
LikeLike
I could do with one during our current heat-wave
LikeLiked by 1 person
I sympathize with you, Ivor!
LikeLike
I close my eyes and hear this iny our voice. Then, I stop breathing so I can listen deeper. Then, I sigh and think,” one day I’ll write like this.”
LikeLike