My Poem “Maps” is Up at Riggwelter

My poem “Maps” is live at Riggwelter. Thank you, Amy Kinsman, for taking this piece, which was originally drafted during the August 2016 Tupelo Press 30-30 Challenge. I owe its existence to Ken Gierke, who sponsored the poem and provided the title (which I changed) that sparked this piece.
Wonderful as always! I’m getting my maps out now…perhaps origami? (and congratulations) (K)
LikeLiked by 1 person
I prefer maps to GPS, as they offer a sense of direction that a monotone voice does not. I’m also more likely to remember a route from plotting a course on a map, but that may just be me.
LikeLiked by 1 person
GPS has no sense of direction.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I prefer maps, as well. I feel at sea when listening to that disembodied voice.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Mind blowing.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You’re very kind. Thank you.
LikeLike
Congrats!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, Andrew!
LikeLiked by 1 person
You’re welcome.
LikeLike
While I use GPS, my wife sits beside me trusting more in the map in her hand. I definitely mean to try this fold-navigation, the next time we travel.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I like the idea of fold navigation. I’m told that the best places are found in the creases and at the edges…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Excellent, Robert. Congratulations!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks, Merril!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Delightful read! If I get too tangled up in San Marcos traffic next week, I’ll try folding my directions!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I may try that, too. No telling where I’ll end up. 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Congratulations
LikeLike