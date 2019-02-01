Poem Up at Vox Populi

My poem “Scarecrow Sees” is live at Vox Populi. It was drafted during the August 2015 Tupelo Press 30-30 Challenge, and first published by The High Window in December 2016. Thank you, Michael Simms, for supporting my work!
My poem “Scarecrow Sees” is live at Vox Populi. It was drafted during the August 2015 Tupelo Press 30-30 Challenge, and first published by The High Window in December 2016. Thank you, Michael Simms, for supporting my work!
Well deserved, Bob
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank you, Derrick!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Congratulations! Scarecrow is wise as always.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thanks, Merril. Scarecrow continues speaking…
LikeLiked by 1 person
A good thing.
LikeLike
Scarecrow is an awesome witness to what is, and what is (or ought to be) possible.
Congrats on the reprint!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Scarecrow’s voice lives on!
LikeLiked by 1 person