The Echo is Neither Sound nor Hope Posted on February 12, 2019 by robert okaji The Echo is Neither Sound nor Hope empty trees a darkened window the void between chairs unchanged as if you'd never spoken * * * This first appeared in April 2015.
Haunting … even before I noticed the man has vanished in the 2nd image …
I found those two photos on Morguefile.com, and just had to use them!
I found this poem very moving Robert – the echo (memory of a loved one) is neither sound nor hope. I’m not sure if that was the intention but it really resonated with me :O) x
i’m so pleased it resonated with you. That you found something in it is all I could ask.
Very evocative
Thank you very much!
