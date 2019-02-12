The Echo is Neither Sound nor Hope

Posted on by

file0001065505061

 

The Echo is Neither Sound nor Hope

empty trees

a darkened
window

the void
between chairs

unchanged

as if you’d never spoken

 

* * *

This first appeared in April 2015.

 

file00056608913

 

6 thoughts on “The Echo is Neither Sound nor Hope

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.