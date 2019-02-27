Poem Up at Poppy Road Review

Posted on by

 

My poem “Flame” is up at Poppy Road Review. “Flame” was first published in my chapbook, From Every Moment a Second; the chapbook’s title is taken from a line in this poem. Thank you, editor Sandy Benitez, for taking this poem.

Available at Amazon.Com and Here

 

6 thoughts on “Poem Up at Poppy Road Review

  3. Reminds me of those E Dickinson and W C Williams poems that elapse in the moment between potential and kinetic energy. Or those Japanese artworks (see Akiko Keira) where the lines flicker back and forth across the border of substantiality. But packed with human content in this case. I like it 🙂

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.