Poem Up at Poppy Road Review

My poem “Flame” is up at Poppy Road Review. “Flame” was first published in my chapbook, From Every Moment a Second; the chapbook’s title is taken from a line in this poem. Thank you, editor Sandy Benitez, for taking this poem.
Available at Amazon.Com and Here
Congrats, Bob.
Thanks, Ken!
Yet another! Bravo!!
I’m happy to have finally found a journal home for this poem. It took a while…
Reminds me of those E Dickinson and W C Williams poems that elapse in the moment between potential and kinetic energy. Or those Japanese artworks (see Akiko Keira) where the lines flicker back and forth across the border of substantiality. But packed with human content in this case. I like it 🙂
Some things are really explainable and each passing moment brings out a second emerging movement in our walk through life. Niece piece.
