Acceptance Charm
She’ll take the river’s trace
over curl and leaf
and the street’s
dead end,
riveting eyes
even as they blink.
The narcotic’s benediction.
Renewal. Sleep.
That bed remains unmade,
stripped of purpose: no
caress a thigh would
recognize
dark fingers writing in air
“Acceptance Charm” last appeared here in April 2018.
Yikes – this one is unsettling! What a fascinating image (the fingers). What a wake-up call to NOT take a sleeping pill. (Though narcotic may be symbolic?)
I was unsettled when I wrote it!
A narcotics benediction in euphoria…..mmmmm. She’ll certainly have an acceptance charm when taking the rivers trace in curl and charm.
It is a meandering path, if ever there was one.
