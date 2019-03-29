Laolao Pavilion (after Li Po)

file0001681287329

 

Another attempt at adapting Li Po. A note on Chinese-poems.com stated “at this time, the breaking of a willow twig was part of formal leave-taking.”

 

Laolao Pavilion (after Li Po)

Where do more hearts break under heaven?
This sad pavilion, where visitors part,
the spring wind whispers bitter goodbyes
and willow twigs never mend.

Transliteration from Chinese-poems.com:

Heaven below damage heart place
Laolao see off visitor pavilion
Spring wind know parting sorrow
Not send willow twig green.

 

file000171156221

First posted here in June 2014.

10 thoughts on "Laolao Pavilion (after Li Po)

  1. This sad pavilion where visitors part seems to be a venue where everyone feels some sense of worry when about to pass through because of the parting moments.. Sometimes one may wish never to part when the other is the centre of attraction.

  3. Oh, Robert, yes – your rendering is far more “graspable”. I’m intrigued by the ritual breaking of a willow twig as symbol of parting – recognition that even if those leaving come together again later, they will both be to some degree changed, different people than they are at this parting. Everything always in transition … and indeed willow twigs do not mend – rather, become some other bits of matter. Wondering – significance to the willow, or would that just be the prevalent twig available?

      • Guessing the poem is focused on parting due to death … I found several references to the weeping willow in that context. But there are other willows. This little snippet of observation from Li Po is a brain teaser … guessing Li Po deemed death final … rather than just elsewhere waiting till the rest catch up and get “there” too. ?? Thanks for stirring my thoughts!

