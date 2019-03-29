Another attempt at adapting Li Po. A note on Chinese-poems.com stated “at this time, the breaking of a willow twig was part of formal leave-taking.”
Laolao Pavilion (after Li Po)
Where do more hearts break under heaven?
This sad pavilion, where visitors part,
the spring wind whispers bitter goodbyes
and willow twigs never mend.
Transliteration from Chinese-poems.com:
Heaven below damage heart place
Laolao see off visitor pavilion
Spring wind know parting sorrow
Not send willow twig green.
First posted here in June 2014.
This sad pavilion where visitors part seems to be a venue where everyone feels some sense of worry when about to pass through because of the parting moments.. Sometimes one may wish never to part when the other is the centre of attraction.
A transition point.
A transition to transform….
This sad 😔 pavilion where visitors part can turnout to be a place where one gets worried when parting with the other person who might be the centre of attraction.
Oh, Robert, yes – your rendering is far more “graspable”. I’m intrigued by the ritual breaking of a willow twig as symbol of parting – recognition that even if those leaving come together again later, they will both be to some degree changed, different people than they are at this parting. Everything always in transition … and indeed willow twigs do not mend – rather, become some other bits of matter. Wondering – significance to the willow, or would that just be the prevalent twig available?
I don’t know why the willow holds this meaning. Perhaps it has something to do with the willow’s characteristics!
Guessing the poem is focused on parting due to death … I found several references to the weeping willow in that context. But there are other willows. This little snippet of observation from Li Po is a brain teaser … guessing Li Po deemed death final … rather than just elsewhere waiting till the rest catch up and get “there” too. ?? Thanks for stirring my thoughts!
Very beautiful.
Thank you!
I love your adaptations.
