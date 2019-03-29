Another attempt at adapting Li Po. A note on Chinese-poems.com stated “at this time, the breaking of a willow twig was part of formal leave-taking.”

Laolao Pavilion (after Li Po)

Where do more hearts break under heaven?

This sad pavilion, where visitors part,

the spring wind whispers bitter goodbyes

and willow twigs never mend.

Transliteration from Chinese-poems.com:

Heaven below damage heart place

Laolao see off visitor pavilion

Spring wind know parting sorrow

Not send willow twig green.

First posted here in June 2014.