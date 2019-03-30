Letter from Insomnia
Accepting Li Po’s tragedy,
apocryphal or not,
we embrace her imperfect
reflection
rippling in the breeze,
but manage to surface.
I once thought I would name a child Luna
and she would glow at night
and like Hendrix, kiss the sky.
But that was whimsy
and only candles light this room
at this hour
on this particular day
in this year of the snake.
And what fool would reach for a stone orbiting at
1,023 meters per second?
There are clouds to consider, the stars
and the scattering rain
and of course wine
and the possibilities within each glass
and the drops therein.
We must discuss these matters
under her gaze, where smallness gathers.
* * *
This originally appeared in Middle Gray in October, 2013. It was written in response to a poem my friend Michael sent me, replying to this poem.
Ah, Li Po. I am feeling very close to him these days, having again fallen out of my boat. Really enjoyed this piece, Bob.
Beautiful!
Also wanted to mention my new poem “Flower of Insomnia” if you have that time. Seems we share that as well. I really liked your insomnia poem, from Li Po to Hendrix… Cheers.
I keep re-reading this, picking out lines I like, which turns out to be all of it. 😉
Beautiful sense conjured as I read this … to sip wine by candlelight, reflecting, speculating, supposing, hoping, wondering how tomorrow will evolve following a sleepless night … you’ve captured this so well that I wish it were dark already … I’d go light a candle …. sacrifice a tomorrow for a tonight …
