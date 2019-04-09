Your Armpits Smell Like Heaven
But your breath could melt a glacier at three
miles, she says, and then we might consider
the dirt under your nails, the way you slur
your sibilants, and how you seldom see
the cracked eggs in a carton, a downed tree
branch in front of you, the ripened blister
of paint in the bedroom, or your sister
lying drunk on the floor in her own pee.
Back to your armpits. Do you realize
we could bottle that aroma and make
a fortune? I inhale it and forgive
your many faults. The odor provokes sighs
and tingles, blushes I could never fake.
Ain’t love grand? Elevate those arms. Let’s live!
Never in my wildest dreams did I envision writing a poem about armpits. But the August 2015 Tupelo Press 30-30 challenge, and Plain Jane, the title sponsor, provided that opportunity. This first appeared here in April 2016, and was subsequently published in Algebra of Owls. Many thanks to editor Paul Vaughan for taking it.
A cheery Monday mantra – Elevate those arms – LIVE!
It is, isn’t it? LIVE!
Can’t say armpits are something I’m interested in. Nevertheless I really liked the poem.
I doubt that I’d have chosen them as a subject, but it was a fun poem to write.
Beautiful writing, thanks for sharing
Thanks very much.
This is so good!!!!!!
Thank you. I’ve been accused of being too serious, so it’s fun to write something humorous.
I love that you can do both so well!!!!
They’re two sides of the same coin… 🙂
Hands up if you like this poem. No, you at the front put them down please!
Or shower first!
A quirky take on BO hehe… 🙂 beautiful writing though but I’m not convinced on the smell
Yeah, I might have to think twice about it, too. But one never knows!
Quirky and fun😀 love it
Thank you. Quirky could be my middle name!
