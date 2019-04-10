Rain Forest Bridge
To cross
you must first
trust the strands
to hold.
The second tentative
step precedes
the next,
each successive one
gaining strength:
here to
there, now
to then, a summoning of
entreaties
within
one’s faith.
Vapor meets cooler air,
forming droplets,
clouding the far side.
I have feared endings
and the strictures of the unseen,
but here
in this vast
swaying,
I know
one line
bisects the void.
* * *
“Rain Forest Bridge” first appeared in Four Ties Lit Review in August, 2014.
A recording of it may be found on the Four Ties site.
To cross you must first trust the strands to hold…. What if the strands fail you? What’ll be the next step?……. Nice piece.
And as with life, the strands must hold not only YOU, but all the others who add weight along with you, beyond measure or control … possibly beyond capacity of those strands … yet … forward step by step …
