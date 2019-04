You are invited to a reading of

The Larger Geometry: poems for peace

Featuring

Jim LaVilla-Havelin, Patricia Spears Bigelow, Jeanie Sanders, Rachel Clark, Michael Vecchio, Robert Okaji, d. ellis phelps, and Rebecca Raphael

With Brianna Martinez on flute!

Friday, April 12, 2019 P.M. at The Twig Book Shop, 306 Pearl Parkway #106, San Antonio

Free & open to the public.

I’m delighted to be reading at my favorite San Antonio bookshop in the company of good friends and friends-to-be!