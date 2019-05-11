Hours

who remembers can

the blur of

flowers be so

unpleasant if as

Creeley says “imagination

is the wonder

of the real”

what then is

presence obtained from

nothing the mere

transformation of shape

to glory incessant

as the night

raining in through

the long hours

* * * *

A poem from the mid-80s. I don’t recall where the Creeley quote came from.