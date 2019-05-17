Poem Up at Poetry Breakfast Posted on May 17, 2019 by robert okaji My poem “The Most Intimate” is live at Poetry Breakfast. Thank you, Ann Kestner, for taking this piece. Share this:TwitterFacebookTumblrPinterestLike this:Like Loading... Related
“the utterances of the planets/caught in the gravity/of their own situations” – how far-reachingly clever, Bob! And congrats!
Thanks, Lynne. I seem to be preoccupied with gravitational pull these days… 🙂
I saw this first on Poetry Breakfast (w/o image) and wondered what sort of image you would pair to both the serenity of the opening stanza and the chaotic sense of what follows. Laughed when I saw your full-garbage-can choice! But of course – garbage the ideal metaphor, truly a reflection of our human tendencies to overdo a good thing, shifting good-in-contrast-to-without to “turned full” (overflowing, even, per your image).
There is some serenity (in the eye of the beholder) to the garbage can … knowing the gunk is not spread all over the surroundings … so long as one stops viewing before the mind leaps to landfills …
Quite a poem. And by-the-way, the world is nowhere NEAR too full of Okaji poems!
Garbage speaks to me. Ha! And thanks, Jazz. I’ll keep trying to litter the poetic landscape with poetry.
Congrats!
