Poem Up at The Local Train Magazine Posted on May 18, 2019 by robert okaji My poem "Who Will Know" is live at The Local Train Magazine, a new publication out of Bangladesh.
Congratulations, Robert!
Thank you, Merril. It’s always thrilling.
Yes, it is!
Impressive! And potent!
I’ll accept that what I think I know is often subject to misjudgment … but I believe I DO know your last two lines to be spot-on reality.
Thanks, Jazz, I worry about this country…
Wow. Skewer #45. Thank you!
