Dead Rose at 5 Points Local
(A collaborative poem written with Stephanie L. Harper)
Having plucked the disheveled
petals from the core,
she waits
for the dead to speak
of last week’s sweetness—
of damp upholstery
and worn-out shoes,
of locked chests
and the faint honey
of unrealized hope.
Magnetized,
I twist the stem;
I quarter the seeds and
blemish the plate.
Which north rings true?
Which faded-red
bridge reveals the lost
inner compass?
Our ice cubes clink
no answers, as the essences
of hibiscus, lavender,
and mint slip over my tongue,
concealing the cool
tang of her demurring
ghosts…
But when she says whisper,
touching her lips
with an index finger,
I hear distant trains
baying like wolves,
and smell the char of nights
trailing the undiminished
river, its waters flowing
in every possible
direction, away.
* * *
“Dead Rose at 5 Points Local” first appeared in Formidable Woman Sanctuary in November 2018. For the story behind the poem, click on the link.
Beautiful.
Thanks very much, Bruce.
An intriguing encounter each time I read this one – thanks for popping it up again!
Thanks, Jazz. The process for this was delightful! It makes me smile, just thinking about it.
Beautifully penned 😊
Thank you, Katie. Much appreciated!
Superlike this!
Thanks very much!
Worth it’s weight. Fine job, you two. with “the faint honey of unrealized hope” and “trains baying like wolves” I’m in metaphor heaven. “the cool tang of her demurring ghost” ahhh
lovely. Thanx g.r.
I’m so pleased you like it! Stephanie and I work well together!
Intrigued and in awe …. a great evening piece of prose!
Thank you, Diana.
so beautiful.
Thank you!
