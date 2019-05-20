Dead Rose at 5 Points Local

(A collaborative poem written with Stephanie L. Harper)

Having plucked the disheveled

petals from the core,

she waits

for the dead to speak

of last week’s sweetness—

of damp upholstery

and worn-out shoes,

of locked chests

and the faint honey

of unrealized hope.

Magnetized,

I twist the stem;

I quarter the seeds and

blemish the plate.

Which north rings true?

Which faded-red

bridge reveals the lost

inner compass?

Our ice cubes clink

no answers, as the essences

of hibiscus, lavender,

and mint slip over my tongue,

concealing the cool

tang of her demurring

ghosts…

But when she says whisper,

touching her lips

with an index finger,

I hear distant trains

baying like wolves,

and smell the char of nights

trailing the undiminished

river, its waters flowing

in every possible

direction, away.