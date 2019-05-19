A Step Closer
The difference in here
and there, a step closer to infinity
swallowing the clover and wild onion.
Not knowing, you shift purpose to intent.
Following the sun,
the flower sips light all day,
pausing only when I walk between.
“A Step Closer” was published in Sleet Magazine in August 2018. I am grateful to editor Susan Solomon for taking this piece.
Always a bit of new awareness from your poems! Had not considered walking among plants depriving them momentarily of nourishment from the sun … all the more reason to speak gently to them or at least blow a kiss or two (offerings of carbon dioxide).
