The difference in here
and there, a step closer to infinity
swallowing the clover and wild onion.

Not knowing, you shift purpose to intent.

Following the sun,
the flower sips light all day,
pausing only when I walk between.

 

 

“A Step Closer” was published in Sleet Magazine in August 2018. I am grateful to editor Susan Solomon for taking this piece.

 

1 thought on "A Step Closer

  1. Always a bit of new awareness from your poems! Had not considered walking among plants depriving them momentarily of nourishment from the sun … all the more reason to speak gently to them or at least blow a kiss or two (offerings of carbon dioxide).

