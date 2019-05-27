Water Witching, We Hear
The rattle of stalks
along dirt roads,
whispery days
sifting through
parched
light,
you say
patience, my
friend, and again,
patience.
* * *
“Water Witching, We Hear” first appeared on the blog in April 2017.
* * *
Love this Robert!
Thank you, Susan!
Your words “whispery days”,quietly capture a moment of calmness for me……
Thanks, Ivor. I am in need of some whispery calmness today!
Here’s a my favourite song, to help calm you down
Returning to reading my followed blogs after an interval, it was so nice to come to this poem. Very nice. I can feel the dry, hear the stalks.
Thank you, Frank. I’m glad it resonated.
