Nocturne with a Line after Kees

I close my eyes and see nothing but rain.

And after, take pity

for what turns beyond sight: the wretched

flower, a hiss from the road. Last night the wind

stole sleep from my body,

leaving me alone, wordless, listening

for her next breath. An alchemist,

I transmute the memories of old wounds laid open.

*****

This first appeared in Ijagun Poetry Journal, in December 2013.