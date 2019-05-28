Nocturne with a Line after Kees
I close my eyes and see nothing but rain.
And after, take pity
for what turns beyond sight: the wretched
flower, a hiss from the road. Last night the wind
stole sleep from my body,
leaving me alone, wordless, listening
for her next breath. An alchemist,
I transmute the memories of old wounds laid open.
*****
This first appeared in Ijagun Poetry Journal, in December 2013.
Old wounds laid open…… The memories of the past… Thoughts of a narrow path…
Some of those wounds remain open, even years later…
Exactly…..
This is exquisite.
Thank you!
A brief loveliness, Bob.
Thank you, Cate.
Oh, what a beautiful piece Robert. Sumptuous.
Thank you, James. Much appreciated.
