Cantilever
1
Night skitters over the mounds,
avoiding the blue flowers
She bears the horizon’s gold.
2
No one stands alone.
Our sky is of earth, dark
soil packed with the living.
3
I do not seek mercy.
The cliff frog chirps its song
and the fog closes in.
4
Suspended, hope
wraps around her,
one foot on the ground.
Wonderful.
Thanks very much, Nadine!
“Our sky is of earth, dark
soil packed with the living”
That image struck me. Beautiful piece.
Thanks, Craig. I’m so pleased it struck you!
You are a master of the unexpected image/sound!
High praise, Craig. Thank you!
I agree
Love the mystery and succinctness of this!
Thanks, Lynne. My days have been full of mystery lately…
there was a lot of fog this morning which was unusal the past few weeks! lovely words
I’m so pleased it resonated with you. Thank you.
A museum of verbal textures and imagery as always Bob. Love it.
My days are full of texture! 🙂
