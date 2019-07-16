Aftermath

Posted on by

 

Aftermath 

   rust. Being one phase of corruption, a matter of
resolve. When I surrender, the implication is of giving
over, moving above, allowance. Delivering despite
the steady flaking away at what colors me intact.
The quiet evening had lulled me to this inevitability:
when oxides subsume the original metal, the expansion
may result in catastrophe. Yesterday’s arc, tomorrow’s
trial. Failure’s bloom.

 

* * *

 

“Aftermath” first appeared in the print publication Sheepshead Review. Thank you to Audrey Schultz and staff for taking this poem.

3 thoughts on “Aftermath

  1. Hey, you don’t have to be stainless to be steel, Robert! 🙂
    There’s something about this – can’t pinpoint exactly what – that I like about this; enough to have made me read it a couple of times over.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

  2. This is very clever. We fail, move aside, we give ourselves over to what comes next. Shiny and new, we fade; corrosion sets in and consumes our original form. It doesn’t happen all at once; it is a trial. But in our corrosion — our corruption, our catastrophic ending — we transform yet again. Painted metal will chip and flake; exposed metal rusts and blooms. Our bloom is not our failure, but our continued transformation.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.