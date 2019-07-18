Inscrutable
The river fills her body
like handwriting on a scrap
folded into a book
and found years later.
No one reads that language.
Undiscovered,
she remains closed, cleansed,
awaiting interpretation.
* * *
“Inscrutable” was first published in Volume 3, Issue 1 of Ink in Thirds. Thank you, Grace Black, for taking this piece!
Wonderful poem Robert!
Thanks very much, Dwight.
I love the space left around the words in this poem, Robert – at the end I was still relishing the taste.
Thank you, Leslie. I like the idea of allowing readers to fill in the blanks. I’d rather be left wanting than be overfilled. 🙂
Loved it.
