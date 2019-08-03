Black Lilies
Flensing words, slicing deeper: all, nothing,
red to redder. Their skin, paling to nothing.
I speak today but you hear yesterday.
Black lilies in the chill of nothing.
Drifted apart, the two halves reconcile.
Yellowed, whitened. Older. Both stitched in nothing.
How many words have we lost to morning? Shredded
syllables sparring for sound. The nothing of nothing.
A coated voice, turquoise and calm, spreading across the room.
Buttered light. Pleasantries, unfolding. You, being nothing.
The language of night sleeps unformed in my bed.
I remember your hand on my cheek; flesh forgets nothing.
* * *
A near-ghazal, “Black Lilies” first appeared in ISACOUSTIC* in January 2018.
Beautiful words and brings out such pure emotion
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you!
LikeLike
One of the best, glorious!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, Jim. High praise!
LikeLike
Why do we reconcile to absence, settle into nothing (which we know is nothing, because we recognize it for the lack that it is!)? By the way, you never lack for achingly haunting, excruciating, gorgeous words!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, Miss H. It seems all too common, but I vow to NOT settle into nothing in the future!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Don’t you dare!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wouldn’t dream of it. 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person