The Politics of Doors Posted on August 17, 2019 by robert okaji The Politics of Doors With every doorway, decisions. Accept, deny. Turn. How to resist the ajar, the barely closed? Is what emerges expelled or escaped, free or released? Resistant as always, I swivel, pause to inhale.
I got some wind in my belly
from gasping
Be careful with that wind!
If I were a tree it would come after me. 🙂
Yes, it would! 😁
WOW … and whew!
They are everywhere, opening, closing…
Carl Sandburg said, and I agree:
“The peace of great doors be for you.
Wait at the knobs, at the panel oblongs,
Wait for the great hinges.”
Oh, those great hinges! Everything depends on them!
Quite a weight behind the light touch here, Robert, though I smiled at the end at the thought it might be a revolving door …
Thanks very much, Dave!
Or The Doors of Politics, just as well.
Ha, but yes!
This is me most days. Thank you!
There are always doors in my way, sometimes to my benefit. 🙂
We have a debate about doors. I’m in trouble for leaving them open. I say I leave them open to indicate that I don’t want to keep others out
That is the question!
