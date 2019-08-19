Thunderstorm Below the Mountain

(after Hokusai)

Lacking humility, I take without thinking.

How far we’ve come, to look below for

lightning, the valleys shaken

with thunder, answers

like pebbles flung outward,

each to its own arc, separate

yet of one source, shaded into the question.

Is it for the scarcity of reach,

the reverse view through the bamboo rings

well out of sight, that

breath in the wave’s tuck or

smoke mingling with the clouds

and figures collecting salt,

that I edge myself closer, again,

to this place? To be nothing

presumes presence in absence.

Lacking humility, I accept without thinking.

“Thunderstorm Below the Mountain” first appeared here in March 2016.