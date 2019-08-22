No One Knows
There, the dream of flying
cars, and the next,
tumbling through soft
glass, inconsiderate and
hopeful as a child
on his birthday,
hands outstretched, waiting.
Unsmiling. You might ask
where this story turns,
whether the glass reconstitutes
or the car crashes,
reminders of a childhood
reconsidered and the simplest
truth, which is no one knows.
“No One Knows” was first published in The Pangolin Review in March 2018.
Simply simple and there lies its amazing beauty.
Thank you. Simplicity is my friend. 🙂
Beautiful!! Reminds me of Harry Potter!
Thanks very much.
