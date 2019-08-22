No One Knows

There, the dream of flying

cars, and the next,

tumbling through soft

glass, inconsiderate and

hopeful as a child

on his birthday,

hands outstretched, waiting.

Unsmiling. You might ask

where this story turns,

whether the glass reconstitutes

or the car crashes,

reminders of a childhood

reconsidered and the simplest

truth, which is no one knows.

“No One Knows” was first published in The Pangolin Review in March 2018.