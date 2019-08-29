Theology of Carrots Posted on August 29, 2019 by robert okaji Theology of Carrots We hide our best underground plumed by ornamental headpieces allowing the wisdom of taproots to prosper in darkness. “Theology of Carrots” first appeared here in September 2017. Share this:TwitterFacebookTumblrPinterestLike this:Like Loading... Related
This is excellent. Very well-written.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks very much!
LikeLiked by 1 person
As always: Wow. Gorgeous. ❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, Carrie!
LikeLike