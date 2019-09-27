Gruyere
Thinking of speech and the gruyere sliver
balancing on that blade, which nouns push it over,
which hold it in place. How simplicity defies the complex.
Like the hard-crusted bread of flour, water, salt and yeast.
The elemental surge. A little steam. An incantation
born of emptiness: he speaks but says nothing
as the cheese teeters on the edge, suffering
the plight of the incomprehensible. Funny
that adding more reduces the whole, and less
flavors it. A few words, a spice. A syllable.
Milk and rennet. Verbs. A confident tongue.
“Gruyere” was published in Nthanda Review, an online literary magazine out of Mawali, in January 2019.
Your food poems are mouth-watering and soul-slaking, Bob! They should be in cookbooks too! (Like Nicole Gulotta’s “Eat This Poem”)
Thanks, Lynne. Food is such a big part of life!
Isn’t it though!
less is often more … with spices, with speech
But when it comes to gruyere … I’ve not yet had enough
There’s nothing like a good gruyere! And like you, I’ve not yet had enough. Is it even possible?
You’ve wet my taste buds Robert, I’ve not hard some Gruyere cheese for a while….. I shall purchase piece tomorrow……..and a bottle of red……..Cheers….
You must! And I expect a report!
I always end up hungry after reading your blog….
