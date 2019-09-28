Two Poems Up at Recenter Press

My poems “Fossil Egg” and “Cyclops” are live at Recenter Press, a publisher “dedicated to sharing work that is grounded in both the spiritual and the material.” Many thanks to the editors for taking these pieces.
My poems “Fossil Egg” and “Cyclops” are live at Recenter Press, a publisher “dedicated to sharing work that is grounded in both the spiritual and the material.” Many thanks to the editors for taking these pieces.
I have a theory that your work is either currently or will be publishing in every journal in print and/or on the Internet. How many journals and magazines have you published in? dear Lord, it must be a full time job updating your résumé! I still say that the Norton Anthology(s) are missing out every time they are published.
A VERY big Congratulations on yet another publication of your work. May Amaterasu O-mikami disseminate your poems across the High Celestial Plain where those who perfect and pacify this world may be delighted by your words…
LikeLiked by 3 people
I concur — Norton needs to get a clue!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Ha!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks, Daniel! There seem to be plenty of journals unwilling to publish my work, but I keep sending it out. The number isn’t that great – maybe 150 – 160 journals.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Oh, that’s all?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well, you know…
LikeLike
So you have only published in approx. 150 – 160 journals? Underachiever… LOL! That’s like an actor saying they have only won 42 Oscars…
LikeLiked by 2 people
It think it’s more like an actor credited with one-line roles…
LikeLike
You’ve given us two more intrigues … !
“My goats / shun me. … I think of blood, of bone fragments. / The pleasures of rendering. ”
Anyone’s guess how these connect … I’m leaning toward frustration with fence work under those deceitful clouds. Hoping the process of rendering yourself “Indianan” proves pleasurable.
BTW, what became of your rural property (goats) when you took off to Indiana?
LikeLiked by 3 people
I was thinking of a modern version of Homer’s Cyclops. 🙂
Unfortunately I couldn’t pack up the property and bring it with me. It’ll be up for sale soon, I hope.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Congratulations again, Bob! And what a lovely new journal – great name and vibe!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thanks, Lynne. I like their vibe. Perhaps you might send them something?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Exactly what I was thinking! I already singled out one poem, have others that might work, just have to wait 3 months to submit 😊 How do you find all these new journals?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Excellent! Oh, mostly via Duotrope, New Pages, Twitter and word of mouth.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks! Perhaps I should join Duotrope👍
LikeLiked by 1 person
Duotrope is a bargain at $5 a month. The information they provide has been invaluable.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I like especially the loss being hemmed. Congrats! (K)
LikeLiked by 2 people
Just when you think the loss has been repaired, a loose thread appears…
LikeLiked by 1 person
the wear and tear of life (K)
LikeLike
oooooh, “crimson bud wormed black”
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’ve experienced that all too often.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Congratulations, Bob.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thanks, Ken!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Congratulations Robert… good timing, I’m going to a barbeque this afternoon, I’ll have a few extra Greater Northern Beers to celebrate… Cheers.. !!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank you, Ivor. At first I read “beans” for beers, which gave me pause… 🙂
LikeLike